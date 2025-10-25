/Thailand mourns former Queen Sirikit, ‘Mother of the Nation’, dead at 93

Thailand's former Queen Sirikit, the mother of the current King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the nation's longest-reigning monarch, died late Friday at the age of 93, the palace said.

The royal family is venerated in Thailand, treated by many as semi-divine figures and lavished with glowing media coverage and gold-adorned portraits hanging in public spaces and private homes nationwide.

Throughout her 66-year marriage to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Sirikit carved a dual reputation as a fashionista and the nation's caring matriarch -- with some Western media featuring her on magazine covers and comparing her to former US first lady Jackie Kennedy.

"Her majesty's condition worsened until Friday and she passed away at 9:21 pm... at Chulalongkorn hospital at age 93," the palace said in a statement.

Sirikit had "suffered several illnesses" while hospitalised since 2019, including a blood infection this month, it added.

King Vajiralongkorn has assigned members of the royal family to begin a year-long mourning period, the palace said.

From early Saturday, Thai news anchors were seen wearing black during the morning broadcast, a sign of public mourning.

‘Mother of the Nation’

King Bhumibol Adulyadej's remarkably lengthy reign from 1946 until 2016 was bookended by World War II and the first inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Though Bhumibol's son inherited the throne about nine years ago, many still revere him as the nation's most steadfast figurehead -- and Sirikit as his constant companion.

She retired from the public eye in recent years as she suffered from ailing health, her privacy sealed by strict lese majeste laws that limit what can be reported about the royal family.

But in her glamorous heyday in the 1960s she mingled with US presidents and superstars such as Elvis Presley, while at home touring Thailand to visit villagers in rural areas.

She was referred to as the "Mother of the Nation" and her birthday was designated the country's Mothers' Day.

The reigning Chakri dynasty dates back to 1782 but the succession from King Vajiralongkorn is unclear as he has not formally named an heir.

He has seven children including five sons -- four from an earlier marriage who have been officially disowned, and his 20-year-old son Dipangkorn Rasmijoti.

Sirikit's body will lie in state at the Grand Palace's Dusit Thorne Hall in the capital Bangkok, according to the palace.