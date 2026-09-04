/Tesla’s Cybercab hits a roadblock just a day after launch. This is what we know

US federal regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s new steering-wheel-free Cybercab vehicles, just a day after the company began offering rides in the autonomous taxis in Austin, Texas.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was examining whether Tesla was complying with federal safety requirements while deploying the two-seater vehicles, which do not have steering wheels, side mirrors or brake pedals typically found in passenger cars.

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Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched the Cybercab service in Austin on Thursday, sending dozens of the futuristic vehicles onto city streets as part of a high-profile event for invited guests. Tesla shares fell more than 5 per cent to $357.38 in early trading on Friday following news of the investigation, giving up much of the previous day's gains.

Before the launch, Tesla had said it used a self-certification process to establish that the Cybercabs complied with federal safety rules. However, the NHTSA said it would conduct an audit to “examine the process and technical data” Tesla relied on to certify the vehicles.

The investigation comes as Musk seeks to expand Tesla's driverless taxi ambitions across the US. He has described the Austin launch as the beginning of a national rollout of a low-cost autonomous taxi service that could reshape urban transportation.