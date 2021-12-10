Tesla CEO Elon Musk is thinking of quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer

Social media erupted after Tesla CEO said he thinking of quitting his jobs and becoming a full-time influencer.

When the billionaire, who is also the founder of SpaceX, asked Twitter users what do they think about the move, they had some interesting suggestions.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021 ×

One netizen told him ''I’ll be your first subscriber if you make an onlyfans.''

I’ll be your first subscriber if you make an onlyfans — Albi (SideArms) (@Albi_SideArms) December 10, 2021 ×

In response, Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, said ''maybe i will.''

maybe i will … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021 ×

Another Twitter user recommended he become a YouTuber and start his own channel.

Start a YouTube channel — Toby Li (@tobyliiiiiiiiii) December 10, 2021 ×

To which Musk replied ''noobtoob.'' It refers to a person who is inexperienced in a particular sphere or activity, especially computing or the use of the internet.

I’ll coach u on how to get YouTube views! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 10, 2021 ×

Earlier, Musk had said "It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

It comes after Musk had tweeted and asked Twitter users if should sell his shares in Tesla worth $12 billion in a poll. He had followed through his commitment and sold his shares thrice in November.

However, several critics had pointed out that he had done so to evade taxes under a bill introduced by US President Joe Biden.

Musk also leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

