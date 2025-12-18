Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Taiwan hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Hualien city

Taiwan hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Hualien city

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 20:02 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 20:06 IST
Taiwan hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Hualien city

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The tremor was strong enough to briefly shake buildings in the capital, Taipei, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Taiwan on Thursday (Dec 18). The epicentre of the quake was located about 18 km from Hualien city, at a depth of roughly 31.6 km. The tremor was strong enough to briefly shake buildings in the capital, Taipei, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics