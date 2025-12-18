An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Taiwan on Thursday (Dec 18). The epicentre of the quake was located about 18 km from Hualien city, at a depth of roughly 31.6 km. The tremor was strong enough to briefly shake buildings in the capital, Taipei, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.