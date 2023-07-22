Suspected arson attack on bar in northern Mexico claims lives of 11

A man, who was expelled from a bar in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Colorado for misbehaving with women, went back in and set it on fire using a Molotov cocktail, according to the authorities in the state of Sonora.

The incident took place Friday overnight into Saturday in the northern state of Sonora, which borders the United States.

Sonora state prosecutors said as per the preliminary findings, the assailant was a young man who was highly intoxicated at the time he attempted the arson.

As per a statement from prosecutors in the state that shares a long border with Arizona, after the suspect was thrown out of the bar for disrespecting women, he came back in to take revenge and spilt a Molotov cocktail at the doors of the bar.

The attacker was expelled from the bar "for treating women disrespectfully," and then returned and threw a flaming object into it, presumably a Molotov cocktail, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the statement, the attack claimed the lives of 11 people, out of which, seven were men and four were women. Four others who sustained wounds in the incident were being treated in the hospital.

The authorities are trying to identify the suspect, added the statement.

Suspected arson attack in Mexican market kills nine

Earlier, a suspected arson attack claimed the lives of at least nine people on July 10 in a sprawling wholesale market in central Mexico, said the authorities.

The state prosecutor's office said that the security footage obtained by the officials showed armed suspects pouring what is thought to have been a flammable liquid before fleeing the market in Toluca.

"Nine people lost their lives, eight of them at the site and one more in a hospital," according to a statement, which said the fire could be linked to business conflicts.

As per the authorities, Toluca's Central de Abastos is the second-largest market in Mexico, with around 26,000 daily visitors.

The city, located near Mexico City, is the capital of the State of Mexico, the country's most populous and one of its most dangerous due to crime.

Toluca mayor Raymundo Martinez told the Milenio newspaper that the fire was allegedly the result of disputes between vendors and owners of premises at the market, as per news agency AFP reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE