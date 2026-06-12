/Starmer appoints Dan Jarvis as UK Defence Secretary after John Healey quits over defence funding row

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday (June 12) appointed Dan Jarvis as Defence Secretary after the resignation of John Healey, who accused the government of failing to provide enough funding for national defence.

Announcing the appointment, Starmer said protecting Britain remained his top priority. "My first duty is to keep the British people safe, and I will always do what is necessary to protect our national security.

"I am pleased to appoint Dan Jarvis as defence secretary as we strengthen our armed forces and meet the growing threats facing our country."

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He added that the Labour government was delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War and would ensure the armed forces had the capabilities needed to defend the country.

Healey cites defence funding concerns

In his resignation letter, Healey said he could no longer support the government's defence spending plans, arguing that Britain faced rising security threats without sufficient resources.

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats," Healey wrote.

"After explaining to you that I would not be able to accept a DIP settlement that does not give our Forces the resources they need, I am now left with no other option than to submit my resignation."

The former defence secretary warned that the government's long-awaited Defence Investment Plan risked making Britain "less safe" if adequate funding was not provided.

Starmer later responded, defending his spending plans and insisting they would help modernise the armed forces.

"I will always do what is needed to keep our country safe," he wrote.

Cabinet turmoil deepens pressure on Starmer

Later in the day, Armed Forces Minister Al Carns also resigned, along with Healey aide Pamela Nash.

Healey's departure marks the most serious cabinet crisis of Starmer's premiership so far. The political pressure has intensified since Labour's heavy losses in the May 2026 local elections, which triggered unrest within the party and a series of resignations, including that of former Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Starmer has pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of economic output from next year, rising to three per cent if Labour wins the next general election and eventually reaching 3.5 per cent by 2035.