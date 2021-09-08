Spanish teenager sues health trust for almost $3 million after getting swapped at birth

A 19-year-old has sued a health trust after a DNA test revealed she had no relation to her presumed mother and father.

She was born in a maternity ward in the La Rioja region of Spain in 2002.

The Spanish teenager is demanding a compensation worth almost $3 million after getting swapped at birth and being handed to the wrong parents.

According to Spanish doctors of the hospital, the 'human error' occurred after two underweight babies were placed on incubators and got swapped while being handed over.

The parents of the other woman were also a part of the fiasco have been informed about it as well.

"The systems back then were different and weren't as computerised as they are now," said Sara Alba, the health chief of Spain's northern La Rioja region.

In 1994, two French women that were mistakenly switched at birth received an award worth $351,450 each.

Although both of them had questioned about the identity of the infants, the nurse that handed them insisted she had made no mistake.

However, the devastating truth was revealed after both questioned their identity and took a DNA test.