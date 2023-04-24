Spain exhumes fascist movement’s founder, three arrested amid protests

Three people were arrested after supporters of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, founder of Spain’s fascist, Falange movement, clashed with the police on Monday (April 24). This comes as Primo de Rivera was to be re-buried in a simple grave after Spain recently passed a new law to deal with its authoritarian past. The body was exhumed from a mausoleum near Madrid and follows the 2019 removal of the remains of dictator Francisco Franco.

The exhumation of Primo de Rivera’s body came six months after Spain passed its so-called democratic memory law which aimed to tackle the country’s legacy of the 1936-39 civil war and the decades of dictatorship that followed.

After the civil war, during his regime, Franco built a vast hillside mausoleum, where Primo de Rivera’s remains lay for over six decades after his execution by a firing squad in November 1936 for conspiring against the elected Republican government. In 1956, his remains were buried under the altar of the basilica in Valley of the Fallen.

When Franco died, in 1975, he was also buried there. However, under the newly passed law in Spain, no figure linked to the 1936 military coup which triggered the civil war should have a grave in “a prominent public place” as it could encourage acts of homage or exultation, as per AFP. Notably, it is the fourth time his remains have been exhumed.

Primo de Rivera’s family agreed to the exhumation and selected April 24 as the date because it marks 120 years since his birth. The complex built by Franco is also home to 34,000 people from both sides of the civil war, many of whom were also victims of Franco's regime, are also buried in unmarked graves in the mausoleum.

The complex was also reportedly, in part, built by 20,000 political prisoners. The basilica built on a mountain near the capital, topped by a 150-metre stone cross will be turned into a memorial to the 500,000 people killed during the Spanish civil war and is now called the Valley of Cuelgamuros. Notably, Primo de Rivera’s Falange party continues to exist but does not have any seats in the parliament.

Protests on Monday

According to reports nearly 200 sympathisers of Primo de Rivera gathered outside the San Isidro cemetery in southern Madrid, where he was taken to be reburied. Subsequently, police struggled to control the crowd which was chanting and making fascist salutes, as per media reports.



This comes after the police had previously blocked access to the cemetery, however, Falange supporters gathered and also, as per reports, sang the Falangist hymn “Facing the sun”. Three people were arrested for public disorder, reported Reuters, citing a police source.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.