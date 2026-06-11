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South Korea hits e-commerce giant with record $400m fine over data leak, nearly 37.5m users affected

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 11, 2026, 15:07 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 15:07 IST
South Korea hits e-commerce giant with record $400m fine over data leak, nearly 37.5m users affected

Coupang fined over data breach. Photograph: (X/@NewsTongueX)

Story highlights

South Korea has imposed a record fine of over $400 million on e-commerce giant Coupang after a massive data breach exposed the personal information of around 37.5 million users. Regulators cited weak security measures and unauthorised data collection.

South Korea has slashed a record fine of over $400m (£299m) to online retail giant 'Coupang' over a massive data leak that exposed the data of more than 30 million customers in 2025. The fine has been issued by Seoul's Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) for a data breach, marking the largest fine ever by the country's government.


The data breach revealed the names, contact information, delivery addresses and purchase histories of certain customers of Coupang, South Korea's largest e-commerce platform, often compared to Amazon. Responding to the move, Coupang told the BBC that it "deeply regrets the concern caused" and that it would strengthen its security systems, but added that it planned to challenge the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC).


The number of affected accounts exceeds half of South Korea's population of nearly 50 million. On Wednesday, the PIPC imposed a fine of 423.6 billion won over the personal data leak, and an additional 201 billion won for collecting user information without consent.

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According to the commission, inadequate security measures, including poor management of authentication signing keys and weak access controls, led to the exposure of personal data belonging to about 37.5 million users. Coupang argued that the commission's ruling did not adequately take into account the company's explanations and the steps it had implemented to prevent further damage from the breach.


"Upon receiving the official resolution from the PIPC, we expect that the facts will be clearly established through legal procedures," said Coupang. The decision follows a months-long probe into Coupang after allegations of the data leak surfaced in November.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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