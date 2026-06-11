/South Korea hits e-commerce giant with record $400m fine over data leak, nearly 37.5m users affected

South Korea has slashed a record fine of over $400m (£299m) to online retail giant 'Coupang' over a massive data leak that exposed the data of more than 30 million customers in 2025. The fine has been issued by Seoul's Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) for a data breach, marking the largest fine ever by the country's government.



The data breach revealed the names, contact information, delivery addresses and purchase histories of certain customers of Coupang, South Korea's largest e-commerce platform, often compared to Amazon. Responding to the move, Coupang told the BBC that it "deeply regrets the concern caused" and that it would strengthen its security systems, but added that it planned to challenge the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC).



The number of affected accounts exceeds half of South Korea's population of nearly 50 million. On Wednesday, the PIPC imposed a fine of 423.6 billion won over the personal data leak, and an additional 201 billion won for collecting user information without consent.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



According to the commission, inadequate security measures, including poor management of authentication signing keys and weak access controls, led to the exposure of personal data belonging to about 37.5 million users. Coupang argued that the commission's ruling did not adequately take into account the company's explanations and the steps it had implemented to prevent further damage from the breach.