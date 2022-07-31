South Africa: ANC retains rule making stepping down mandatory for corruption-charged officials

The African National Congress (ANC) has reaffirmed South Africans that the party is very serious about tackling corruption and winning back the hearts of its supporters.

On the final day of the ANC's policy conference in Johannesburg, its president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the party has decided to retain its step aside rule for those who are charged with corruption and other crimes.

"The overwhelming view of policy Conference is for the retention of the step-aside provisions to enhance the integrity of the movement and its leadership," he said.

"Conference noted strong concerns on the perceived lack of consistency in the application and implementation of the policy. Conference agreed that these must receive urgent attention so that the application of the guidelines is impartial, fair and consistent," Ramaphosa said while addressing delegates on the final day of the policy conference.

Some of the ANC members demanded for the step-aside rule to be scrapped, arguing that this was used to fight factional battles but it did not get the voice and support it wanted in the conference.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule was forced to step aside last year after he was charged of corruption, money laundering and fraud related to the asbestos project during his time as premier in the Free State province.

Ramaphosa is also currently facing investigation on the $4 million that was stolen from his Phala Phala farm in June 2020.

"Delegates have affirmed the ANC approach to the report of the State Capture Commission, and have urged that the findings and recommendations of the report form the basis of a society-wide effort to tackle corruption in all its forms," the party President said.

Over the last three days, ANC has developed a series of policy proposals on how to achieve its revolutionary objectives.

"Some existing policies we have affirmed, some we have refined and some we have changed. These policy proposals will now go to the structures of our movement for further debate before being placed before our 55th National Conference for consideration and adoption," Ramaphosa said.

"This policy conference gives us hope for the future of our movement. It has sent a clear signal to our members, our supporters and the people of this country that, whatever our challenges, whatever our shortcomings, the ANC is alive," he added.

