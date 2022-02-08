Some Russian officials feel Ukraine invasion will be bloodier than anticipated: Report

According to a report, Russian officials have expressed concern over President Putin's plan to invade Ukraine asserting that it could prove to be bloody and difficult.

US news network CNN reported that US officials had intercepted communications in which Russian officials were reportedly unclear about Russia's "gameplan".

However, the report added that Russian officials were not opposed to Putin's plan on Ukraine and would not "revolt" against him. The US has warned Russia is set to invade Ukraine even as President Putin has repeatedly denied reports.

During the meeting with President Macron, the Russian president reportedly expressed his wish to "engage". Macron said, "President Putin assured me of his readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Putin had long drawn out meeting with President Macron while adding that "ideas, proposals... are possible as a basis for further steps".

Putin however said that "it is not us who are moving towards NATO's borders" pointing at European and US forces. Russia had submitted a security document to NATO and US last month asking them not to allow ex-Soviet states into the military alliance pointing at Ukraine. NATO has however rejected Russia's demand.

President Biden said it wouldn't allow the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to go through if Russia invades Ukraine, a move which was backed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German Chancellor will visit Russia and Ukraine next week in an attempt to de-escalate tensions.

(With inputs from Agencies)