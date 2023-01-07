Six journalists detained over viral video of South Sudan's President Kiir wetting himself; probe on

Six journalists in South Sudan have been detained by the country's national security forces over a viral video of President Salva Kirr wetting himself.

According to a press freedom watchdog, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Friday reported that six journalists of South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) were detained under suspicion over the release of the unauthorised footage.

The clip went viral, filmed during a public event in Sudan which clearly shows South Sudanese President Kiir standing for the national anthem, spreading a stain on his pants, Guardian reported.

The cameras which were focusing on the road opening event suddenly focused on the pants of the president. The video raised doubts amongst netizens questioning Kiir's ability to rule the country. Ever since he's been elected, Sudan has not contested any elections.

Citing media reports, people from CPJ said on the condition of anonymity named the detainees Jobal Tombe the control room director, camera operator and technician Victor Lado, camera operators Joseph Oliver and Jacob Benjamin, camera operator and technician Mustafa Osman, and control room technician Cherbek Ruben.

The CPJ representative Muthoki Mumo said that these arrests make a pattern of arbitrary detention whenever government officials find coverage unfavourable.

He said, "Authorities should unconditionally release these six SSBC employees and ensure that they can work without further intimidation or threat of arrest."

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) called for a "speedy conclusion" to the investigation, as it initially denied reports of journalists detained.

(with inputs from agencies)