Six injured as explosions rock Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel blames Houthi

Drones triggered explosions in two Egyptian towns located on the Red Sea on Friday (Oct 27), according to the Egyptian army. These incidents raised concerns about regional spillover effects in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war that is nearing to completing one month. Notably, six people were injured in the blasts, though no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Israel's foreign ministry pointed to the Houthi's involvement in launching drones and missiles. Israel, in response, alleged that Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement was responsible for orchestrating these drone strikes "with the intention of harming Israel," media reports said.

Egypt's military spokesperson, Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez, said that two drones were fired from the southern Red Sea in a northern direction. One drone crashed into a building near a hospital in the Egyptian town of Taba, resulting in six injuries.

The second drone was intercepted outside Egyptian airspace, and its debris fell in a desert area near Nuweiba town, roughly 70 km (43 miles) from the Israeli border.

Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson, said that combat helicopters were deployed when an "aerial threat" was detected in the Red Sea region.

He further added that the attack in Egypt likely originated from this threat. Israel's foreign ministry later attributed the drone strikes to the Houthi movement.

Witnesses in Taba and Nuweiba, both popular tourist destinations in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, reported hearing explosions and witnessing smoke, as well as observing Egyptian warplanes patrolling the area.