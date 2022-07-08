Shinzo Abe shot: Chinese hail attacker as 'hero' and celebrate the shocking attack

The world is in shock after the terrible news about Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe being shot was circulated Friday morning. The Japanese government confirmed that Abe had been shot in the western region of Nara. His condition is unknown but news agencies have reported that it is extremely serious.

World leaders and people around the world have reacted with shock and concern to the 'despicable' attack on Abe, however, it is learnt that some Chinese nationalists celebrated the assassination bid.

Moments after Abe was shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, some Chinese nationalists celebrated the incident on Weibo, which is China's Twitter-like microblogging site. They hailed the attacker as a 'hero' and even sent death wishes to Abe.

A verified Twitter handle, @badiucao, claimed: "Chinese nationalists on Weibo have began to celebrate that Japan’s ex PM Abe is shot during campaign today. they call the attacker “hero” and send death wish to Abe".

Chinese nationalists on Weibo have began to celebrate that Japan’s ex PM Abe is shot during campaign today.



they call the attacker “hero” and send death wish to Abe



photo credit @MachineGun____ #TheGreatTranslationMovement #大翻译运动 pic.twitter.com/K4cxtQd0pi — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) July 8, 2022 ×

Hirokazu Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary told reporters: "Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown."

The local police said that he was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground. The accused has been identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, who is a resident of Nara city.

Initial investigative sources told local media that a gun seized at the scene appeared to be handmade. Abe was transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city.

PM Modi 'deeply distressed'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday he was "deeply distressed" by the shooting of Shinzo Abe, describing the former Japanese premier as a "dear friend". PM Modi Modi wrote on Twitter: "Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he was "appalled and saddened" by the shooting of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

Johnson tweeted, "Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe."

Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

