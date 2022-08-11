Seoul considers ban on basement homes after deadly floods

Authorities in South Korea's capital Seoul are planning to ban the construction of underground and semi-underground homes after four people drowned in basement flats during storms this week.

Seoul was hit with heavy downpours and storms in which at least nine people were killed as several areas experienced power outages. The rains submerged roads and some subway stations. Reports claim seven people were reported missing and seventeen people were injured.

Also Read in Pics: How climate change drives heatwaves and wildfires

City officials may now phase out basement flats. Reports say landlords will be given 10 to 20 years to remove the underground structures which have exploded in the capital. The development comes as officials found three dead family members in a submerged basement area. The dead included a woman, her sister and a teenage girl. A woman was also found dead at another location.

Watch: Heaviest rainfall in 115 years floods Seoul

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reportedly visited the semi-basement area where the three family members lost their lives. Reports claim at least two Chinese nationals were also killed amid landslides triggered by heavy rain.

Rescuers evacuated at least 500 people to safer areas as the city's fire department swung into action. Reports say nearly 2,800 structures in the city were damaged including houses and shops. Experts said it was the worst storm to hit Seoul in 80 years as vehicles were seen floating on the streets as people struggled to walk on flooded streets filled with debris.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.