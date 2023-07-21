Seoul: At least one dead, three injured as man goes on stabbing rampage, arrested

One person was killed and three were injured in a "stabbing rampage" near a subway station in the South Korean capital Seoul on Friday (July 21), news agencies reported citing local police.

Police said that the attack took place near the Sillim subway station in southwest Seoul. The authorities added that the suspect had been detained by officers at the scene.

"The suspect is a man in his 30s and he did not look intoxicated. We are questioning him as to the motive of his crime," they said.

Local broadcaster YTN reported that the man was arrested at the scene. So far, the motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told YTN, "When the police came, he said something along the lines of he didn't want to live, that things weren't going as he wished."

Yonhap news agency said that one of the injured victims in hospital was in critical condition.

YTN reported that the "man shouted he didn't want to live any more as he was being apprehended by the police".

The video shown on the YTN appeared to show police apprehending the suspect, who had sat down on steps and seemed to sit passively as armed police approached him and placed him under arrest.

According to a store owner in the area, "People ran into my store, telling me a man with a big knife was stabbing people. We locked the door."

The Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported eyewitnesses as saying that the suspect stabbed a man who was talking on the phone in the back multiple times before running off and attacking more people.

"All four victims are reportedly men," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)





