/Security scare at US Capitol as armed teen in tactical gear arrested with loaded shotgun and extra ammo | All we know

An 18-year-old man carrying a loaded shotgun was arrested outside the US Capitol on Tuesday (Feb 17). The man, who allegedly was planning a shooting attack, was detained while running towards the Capitol building after officers confronted him as he ran toward the building, authorities said.

What happened?

US Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan told the press that the alarming incident began shortly after noon when the suspect parked a white Mercedes SUV near the Capitol and exited the vehicle holding the firearm. He then ran toward the West Front of the Capitol, which faces the National Mall and is one of the most closely guarded areas of the complex.

Officers stationed in the area immediately challenged the suspect and ordered him to drop the weapon. According to Sullivan, the man complied without resistance.

"This individual was challenged by United States Capitol Police officers in order to drop the weapon, which he did comply with," Sullivan told reporters during a press briefing. "He laid down the weapon and then laid down on the ground and was taken into custody by our United States Capitol Police officers."

Suspect had additional ammo: What was he planning?

Police said the shotgun was loaded and the suspect was carrying additional ammunition. He was also wearing tactical gear, including a vest and gloves. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered more equipment, including a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask.

Authorities said the suspect was not previously known to Capitol Police and does not live in the Washington, D.C., area. Investigators are still working to confirm his identity and background, as the vehicle he drove was not registered in his name and he appears to have used multiple addresses, "so we're trying to chase down where he actually came from," said Sullivan.

Officials have not determined a motive, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Capitol Police said the situation was contained quickly and that there was no indication of additional suspects or any continuing threat to lawmakers, staff, or visitors.