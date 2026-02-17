Authorities later on Monday identified the gunman as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan. During a late-night press briefing, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said investigators also learned that Dorgan went by a female name, Roberta Esposito.

