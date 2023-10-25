ugc_banner

Scientists unveil recreation of 500-year old sacrificial Incan girl in Peru

Peru Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Oct 25, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

The Incan girl recreated was supposedly the girl who was sacrificed by a blow to the head, possibly in a ritual ceremony that sought divine relief from natural disasters, as per the scientists. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Scientists unveiled a recreation of a 500-year-old young Incan girl in Peru who is believed to have been sacrificed to gods in a ritual ceremony to seek divine relief from natural disasters. 

Archaeologists have recreated a young Incan girl who was sacrificed to gods 500 years ago in Peru. The head and torso of the girl were unveiled on Tuesday. The lifelike reconstructed body of the Incan girl was produced with the help of a three-dimensional scan of her mummy. 

The recreation was produced by scientists from Peru and Poland with the help of digital scans of her well-preserved mummy. Her mummy was found in 1995 inside an Inca-era funerary bundle near the summit of the Ampato volcano outside Arequipa, in Peru’s south. 

trending now

Inca Empire

The Inca Empire or civilisation flourished off western South America along the Pacific coast and Andean highlands. It was the largest empire in pre-Columbian America. The administrative, political and military centre of the empire city was in the Cusco city. The civilisation rose from the Peruvian highlands sometime in the early 13th century. 

The empire saw a rich and powerful expanse until it fell to Spanish invaders in 1532.

The Incan girl recreated was supposedly the girl who was sacrificed by a blow to the head, possibly in a ritual ceremony that sought divine relief from natural disasters, as per the scientists. 

Recreation of 500-year-old Incan girl 

The recreation is known to be the Lady of Ampato, or simple Juanita and she was believed to be either 14 or 15 years old. 

The reconstruction is now on display at the Catholic University of Santa Maria in Arequipa. It shows her mouth slightly open and dark with piercing eyes gazing into the distance. It also includes colourful attire, a head covering and adornment, similar to scans of the mummy. 

"It's been done in a magnificent way," said archaeologist Johan Reinhard, who was part of the team that found the mummy. It also said that the reconstruction was especially striking since her face had been exposed to the elements and as a result was not well preserved.

"Seeing her face like when she was alive, it's a different experience because it seems so real," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

author

Riya Teotia

Riya is a sub-editor at WION and a passionate storyteller who creates impactful and detailed stories through her articles. She likes to write on defence technologies and human-interest stories. She also possesses skills in drafting meticulously researched articles on sports, science & tech, and current trending stories.

 

 

RELATED

Israel-Hamas war: Protests and clashes in West Bank, Jerusalem as war in Gaza rages on

Former British PM Liz Truss 'deeply disturbed' by Rishi Sunak's invitation to China for AI summit

Russia ramping up production of deadly missiles with help of European firms: Report