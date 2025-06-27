/S-400 air defence system full delivery by 2027, upgrades to Su-30MKI fighter jets coming to India from Russia: What it means

Russia has promised India that it would complete the delivery of the two remaining S-400 Triumf air defence squadrons by 2027. The two sides also discussed upgrades to Su-30MKI fighter jets, joint defence production and modernisation of platforms during the bilateral defence talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China.

India and Russia also discussed air-to-air missile systems and other advanced defence technologies, and explored opportunities for joint production, modernisation of defence platforms, and enhancement of strategic collaboration, said a government statement on Friday (June 27).

Cross-border terrorism discussed

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov discussed cross-border terrorism, with Moscow expressing solidarity with New Delhi on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 Indians were killed. They also discussed broader geopolitical concerns and strategic collaboration, said the Indian government release.



Defence talks in the wake of Operation Sindoor

The discussions came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The two sides reaffirmed their time-tested, long-standing defence partnership and commitment to regional stability.

What's the situation with S400 defence system?

The S400 Triumf air defence system played a crucial role during India's Operation Sindoor in May. The delivery of two more S-400 systems, as contracted, was delayed due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Now, Russia has promised that one of these will be delivered in 2026 and the final one in 2027. India has deployed three squadrons of the Russian missile defence in various sectors to counter threats from Pakistan and China.

More about S-400 Triumf

The Russian air defence system protected India's major military assets from Pakistani attacks. Pakistan initially claimed to have destroyed a battery of S-400, but PM Narendra Modi disproved this, standing in front of the S-400 after Operation Sindoor, when he visited the Adampur airbase.