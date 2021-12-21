Ryanair CEO for allowing only vaccinated passengers to fly, says report

Only passengers, who are vaccinated, should be allowed to board a plane, said Ryanair Holdings Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary, as per a report by Telegraph.

The governments around the world should “make life difficult” for people, who are refusing to take the vaccines without any good reason, the European airline chief seems to have proposed in an interaction with the newspaper.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you shouldn’t be allowed in the hospital, you shouldn’t be allowed to fly, you shouldn’t be allowed on the London Underground and you shouldn’t be allowed in the local supermarket or your pharmacy either,” O’Leary said.

According to the newspaper, O’Leary said that Ryanair is expecting to fly 10% few passengers in December due to the measures imposed to contain Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Several passengers will either cancel or hold off their trips due to the restrictions.

The airline chief said that he also expects the first few months of the coming year to be weak due to the continued uncertainty over restrictions or if the new measures are imposed by different governments.

Commenting on the UK government, O’Leary said, “You get promoted around here for upsetting Johnson and his half-witted idiots.”

