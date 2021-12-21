For the first time, sales of electric vehicles beat diesel cars in Europe

Europe has been increasingly adopting vehicles, which run on cleaner fuel. This has proven true as the sales of electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrids have outpaced the diesel cars in the continent last month.

The Tesla, Renault Zoe and Dacia Spring seems to have been becoming highly popular among motorists.

The popularity of the EV and plug-in hybrid models have increased in last two years. As the global chip shortage continues, there has been a downfall in overall sales of new cars.

These findings have been shared by a London-based motoring business intelligence firm called Jato Dynamics. It analysed data from around 25 markets in Europe.

However, the sales of petrol cars were over double of the EVs and hybrids, said the firm.

Jato global analyst Felipe Munoz said, "If you want a new car in this current environment, the chances are that EVs are going to be more accessible given the range of offers and incentives available.”

Last month, 217,709 units of lower emissions' cars were registered in Europe. It accounted for 26% of the total. It was more than diesel cars, which had 18%.

(With inputs from agencies)