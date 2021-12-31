Russia's new hypersonic Tsirkon missile was fired from frigate, submarine; new details emerge

Russia test-fired around 10 new Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate, Interfax news agency reported on Friday. The report added that two more were test-fired from a submarine.

"The Project 22350, Admiral Gorshkov, successfully conducted a series of tests of the hypersonic Zirkon missile, a total of about 10 launches," Interfax quoted the northern fleet.

"The Project 885, Severodvinsk, a Yasen class nuclear-power submarine, conducted two test firing of Zirkon missiles," it added.

Last week, Russia had confirmed that the military successfully fired a simultaneous salvo of its Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia has carried out a number of successful tests of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile.

ALSO READ | US-Russia talks: Biden affirms sanctions threat; Putin says that would be colossal mistake

However, it was the first time that Russian authorities reported a successful simultaneous launch test of several Zircon missiles. Now, looks like more details of the launch have emerged.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the weapon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. He had called it "a big event in the country's life". He added that this was "a substantial step" in increasing Russia's defence capabilities.

Russia, the United States, France and China have all been experimenting with so-called hypersonic glide vehicles — defined as reaching speeds of at least Mach 5.

The launch was confirmed amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. During his latest telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden, he said new sanctions risked a "complete rupture".

Meanwhile, Biden "made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement after Biden's 50-minute call with the Russian leader.

(With inputs from agencies)