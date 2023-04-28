Russian court orders closure of research centre specialised in racism, xenophobia

In latest crackdown, a Moscow court on Thursday ordered the closure of a well-known research institution focused on racism and xenophobia in Russia.

The SOVA Centre declared its dissolution as a result of the judge of the Moscow municipal court's decision to grant the justice ministry's request.

For participating in activities outside of Moscow, where it is registered for administrative purposes, the group was formally outlawed.

The SOVA Centre said at the court that it had denied the claim and that it would appeal the ruling.

The research centre, which was established in 2002, is renowned for its work on nationalism, racism, and xenophobia as well as the connections between religion and society and the implementation of laws against "extremism."

The Moscow Helsinki Group, the nation's oldest human rights organisation, was shut down in January by the same court for the same reasons as the government carried out a legendary crackdown on dissenting voices.

Dissenting political leaders and groups have been penalised or blacklisted ever since the Kremlin began its military assault in Ukraine in February of last year.

The Sakharov Centre, a symbol of Russia's liberal intelligentsia, has also been told to leave its premises as part of a crackdown on organisations dubbed "foreign agents" by the government.

Russia has not only led a crackdown on institutions but also clamped down rights of citizens to protest. As per reports, since February 24, 2022, at demonstrations in support of Ukraine and against the conflict, police in Russia unlawfully imprisoned hundreds of nonviolent protestors.

(With inputs from agencies)

