Russia reports record high in daily Covid cases

Russia reported a record daily high of coronavirus cases. On Thursday (February 10), the country reported 197,076 Covid infections. Out of the total cases reported, 70 per cent were caused by Omicron variant. The variant continues to spread across the country.

In past 24 hours, Russia recorded 701 deaths, as per numbers with government's coronavirus task force.

On Wednesday, Russia had confirmed 183,103 new Covid cases. The number was up by about 20,000 than the previous day. Russia's federal response centre reported that 659 deaths had taken place.

In addition, the response centre said that 20,178 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 0.03% decrease from the day before.

At the same time, 97,163 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response centre.



Moscow logged 11,521 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths in the same period.

On Thursday, Reuters reported reason behind French President Emmanuel Macron having been seated at a great distance from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Two sources in Macron's entourage told Reuters that Macron was asked to take a Russian Covid test before meeting Putin in Moscow. As Macron refused, he was seated at the opposite end of a 13-foot long table.

