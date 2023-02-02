Russia planning an offensive to mark Ukraine invasion anniversary: Kyiv defence minister

Ukraine's defence minister has said that Russia is preparing a major new offensive and is might begin as soon as February 24. According to Oleksii Reznikov, Moscow has mobilised 5,00,000 troops and will possibly "try something" to mark the anniversary of the invasion last year.

The attack would also mark Russia's Defender of the Fatherland Day on 23 February, a day that celebrates the army.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed Wednesday and 20 wounded when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the centre of Kramatorsk, located in Ukraine's eastern industrial region of Donetsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an assessment that the battle on the front lines in eastern Ukraine "has become tougher".

"Definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher," Zelensky said.

"The enemy is trying to achieve at least something now to show that Russia has some chances on the anniversary of the invasion," he added in an evening video address.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a general mobilisation of around 300,000 conscripted troops in September, claiming that it was necessary to ensure the country's "territorial integrity".

However, Reznikov believes that the true number of those recruited and deployed to Ukraine could be much higher.

"Officially they announced 300,000 but when we see the troops at the borders, according to our assessments it is much more," he told the French BFM network.

Russia is advancing on the battlefield and has announced advances north and south of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in Donetsk.

Bakhmut and 10 towns and villages around it were under attack from Russian fire, the Ukrainian military said late on Wednesday. Bakhmut has suffered persistent Russian bombardment for months.

Moscow wants to make advances before Ukraine received the heavy tanks promised to it by Germany, US and other countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

