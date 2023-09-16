Rosh Hashanah: From Biden, Modi to Zelensky, world leaders wish Jews Happy New Year

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year. This year, according to the traditional Jewish calendar, Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset on Friday (Sep 15). The day marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year and is the first of the High Holidays or ‘Days of Awe’, ending 10 days later with Yom Kippur.

Rosh Hashanah literally translates to ‘Head of the Year’. The two-day festival marks the anniversary of human creation, and the special relationship between humans and God, the creator.

The festival is celebrated with gratitude and grandeur by Jewish all around the world, specifically in Israel.

On Friday, world leaders offered New Year’s greetings to the Jewish people as they celebrated Rosh Hashanah.

World leaders wish Jews Happy New Year

US President Joe Biden send his wishes along with heartfelt message, “During this spiritual time of reflection and atonement, we are also uplifted by the hope a new year brings” and “are reminded that it is never too late to change and begin anew. Our actions have the power to shift the balance of our fate, our nation, and our world.”

He added, “I’ve always believed that the message of Rosh Hashanah is universal. As Americans, the power lies within each of us to make our country more free and fair, to transform the story of our time, and to heal the soul of our nation.”

Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to all those celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel, and around the world.



May we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. And may it be a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished a good year to Jews in Britain and around the world, saying that “British Jews play an integral part in the success of this nation, and I am delighted the vibrant and diverse Jewish faith continues to thrive across the country.”

Referencing the fight against hate as well as legislation in the works to ban boycotts of Israel, Sunak added, “I will always stand with you. You can count on me to keep you safe, to champion the ban on boycotts, divestments and sanctions, and fight antisemitism in any form.”

“Chag Sameach!” declared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Shana Tova U’metuka! To Jewish communities across the country: As you celebrate Rosh Hashanah with prayer, the sounds of the shofar, traditional meals, and sweet treats, I’m wishing you a happy New Year.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, tweeted, in English, “Shanah Tovah to all Jewish communities in Ukraine and across the world celebrating #RoshHashanah today!

“Let the new year bring a fresh start and hope for a brighter future,” he said. “May it provide the strength for good to triumph over evil and peace to be restored.” Zelensky signed off with “Shana Tova” written in Hebrew.

Shanah Tovah to all Jewish communities in Ukraine and across the world celebrating #RoshHashanah today!



Let the new year bring a fresh start and hope for a brighter future.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wishes Jewish people with entire message n Hebrew, offering “warm wishes on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah to my friend [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, to the people of Israel and to all Jews around the world. May the new year bring health, peace and prosperity to all lives.”

שנה טובה!

ברכות חמות לכבוד חג ראש השנה לידידי @netanyahu, לעם ישראל ולכל היהודים בעולם.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “Different religious beliefs, love and tolerance are enriching elements of our society,” He wished that the new year would bring peace and well-being to all Jewish people.

