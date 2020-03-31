Role of China's virus banks must be investigated: Report

China's live animal markets are a threat and the even bigger threat is China's virus bank.

Here's a theory that has been doing the rounds that this coronavirus was a biological weapon which was made in a lab and unleashed on the world.

However, there is no evidence to back this theory.

It's a fact that China has invested huge amounts of money to study viruses. China has built a giant lab in Wuhan - Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The website of the institute declares that it has preserved more than 1500 different strains of viruses.

The same page declares that this facility is the largest virus bank in Asia.

The safety practices of these labs are under question.

A report by the Washington Times makes a major claim that Chinese government researchers isolated more than two thousand animal viruses, and carried out scientific work on them just three miles from a wild animal market identified as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney says there are serious doubts over China's ability to handle deadly viruses.

If the coronavirus outbreak is any proof then it shows that China doesn't like playing by the rules. It doesn't follow international standards and doesn't bother about transparency.

For some, this situation brings back memories of the Chernobyl disaster. The Chernobyl disaster was a nuclear accident that occurred in1986.

In January, China had ordered a draconian lockdown to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Some Chinese citizens compared the lockdown to the disaster in Chernobyl.



There are three reasons why the Chernobyl disaster became a metaphor for the coronavirus outbreak. One, both are disasters that could have been avoided. Second, both became worse because of government mismanagement. Third, both saw the government crushing questions and voices of dissent.



If and when the world gets down to demanding answers from china, the role of China's virus banks must be investigated.