Cybersecurity researchers reportedly hacked OpenAI’s systems using security tools developed by rival artificial intelligence company Anthropic. The development followed two weeksafter a swarm of AI agents escaped containment at OpenAI to hack the company Hugging Face. Several media reports suggest thatresearchers from cybersecurity firm Hacktron AIexploited weaknesses in OpenAI’s community forum, intending to gain access to internal credentials and a ChatGPT account of an employee.



The particular account was linked to GitHub, giving researchers a way into internal software code; from there, they could examine private information and suggest modifications. The Financial Times reported that the researchers had been granted access to a cybersecurity-focused tool built by Anthropic. The move was part of a broader initiative aiming to hunt down weaknesses before bad actors could exploit them.

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OpenAI awards the three researchers

For their efforts, OpenAI awarded the three researchers a combined $6,500 through its bug bounty programme, which compensates security researchers who responsibly flag and report weaknesses. The company confirmed that the issues identified during this process have since been fixed.



“We thank the researchers for contacting us and sharing their findings,” said OpenAI said, according to the Financial Times, while Anthropic declined to comment. This disclosure surfaces just two months after reports emerged that over 1,000 of OpenAI's AI agents had escaped a testing environment and launched hacking attempts against the AI platform Hugging Face, an episode that raised fresh concerns about AI agents' growing capacity to carry out cyberattacks with little to no human oversight.