/‘They just invited us to a Google Meet’: US firm allegedly fires entire Indian customer service team

An American financial firm has allegedly terminated its entire Indian customer service team during a brief five-minute Google Meet call, leaving around 80 employees shocked and uncertain about their future. An affected employee shared the experience on Reddit, claiming the company informed the team about the mass termination during their evening shift.

The employee said they had been working for a US bank as part of its customer support team. According to the Reddit post, staff members had been asked to work from home that day due to “operational reasons”.“I was doing a 6.30 pm shift and at 9.30 pm they just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer service team has been fired,” the employee wrote.

The worker claimed that all 80 employees were let go during the call, with newer recruits allegedly not receiving severance. “All 80 employees! All gone… 80 families affected just with a 5min call,” the employee wrote, expressing frustration over the uncertainty faced by workers in corporate jobs.

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The employee also said they were worried about finding another job after the sudden termination.

Why was the Indian team fired?

According to the employee’s account, the company cited a failure to achieve its expected output from the Indian team as the reason for the layoffs. However, the worker disputed the explanation, alleging that the US team had experienced higher attrition and more “discretionary time”.

“They were not getting the expected output from the Indian team,” the employee claimed, before criticising the company’s reasoning and saying Indian employees had continued to push themselves because of concerns over job security. The claims have not been independently verified, and the company involved has not been identified in the Reddit post.

What did social media say?