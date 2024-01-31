Relief for prosecutor in Trump Georgia case; won't have to testify about alleged affair with Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may have received a reprieve after the county's special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had appointed to lead the election interference case against former president Donald Trump in Georgia, settled a divorce case with his estranged wife Jocelyn Wade.

The settlement comes a day before the scheduled hearing in the divorce case where Wade was expected to be asked about his alleged affair with Willis, his boss, that could have weakened the case against Trump.

Notably, one of Trump's co-defendants in the case, Michael Roman, had filed the motion last week, seeking to disqualify Willis' office and have the case dismissed altogether. Trump has alleged that the affair amounted to a conflict of interest.

By entering into a temporary divorce agreement, Wade will have to no longer answer questions about whether he used the money earned in the case to take Willis on lavish vacations.

Notably, bank statements filed in the divorce case by Wade's wife showed that the special prosecutor purchased tickets on two separate occasions for himself and Willis during the time of Trump's investigation.

Wade was a lawyer in private practice when Willis hired him in 2021 to help run the Trump case as she needed a 'trusted confidant' for the job.

The case stems from a Jan 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state, but the request was declined.

Reports have mentioned that Willis also investigated an alleged scheme by the Trump campaign to subvert the US electoral process by submitting false slates of electors, people who make up the Electoral College that elects the president and vice president.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges against him in the sprawling 41-count racketeering indictment brought by the district attorney's office against Trump and 18 others in August.

The Georgia case is important as it can not be dismissed through a presidential pardon. Only federal matters can be swept under the carpet but since it is a state case, even if Trump becomes the president later this year, the case will not be shelved.