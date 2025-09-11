/Qatar reconsidering security pact with US after Israel’s Doha attack? Here’s the truth

After Israel launched an airstrike in Doha targeting Hamas leadership, which was there to discuss a Gaza truce, Qatar is now reviewing its security partnership with the United States, an Axios report claimed on Thursday (September 11). The report said Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani informed the White House that Doha considers the attack an "act of betrayal" by Washington.

Moreover, the Qatari PM reportedly told Special Envoy Steve Witkoff that Qatar would conduct "a deep evaluation of its security partnership" with the US, "and maybe find some other partners," Axios reported, citing a source with direct knowledge.

But Qatar firmly rejected the report, saying the country's relationship with Washington is "stronger than ever and continues to grow." Qatar called the Axios report "categorically false."

The report said US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike Qatari territory again during a Wednesday phone call. "It's unacceptable. I demand that you do not repeat it," Trump told Netanyahu, Axios reported, citing two sources with knowledge.

Israel launches 'targeted strike'

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) launched a targeted airstrike on Doha, Qatar, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."

“The IDF and Shin Bet, through the Air Force, conducted a targeted strike a short while ago against the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. The leadership members who were attacked had led the terrorist organization's activities for years and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the IDF wrote on X.

'Days when terrorist leaders can enjoy immunity anywhere are over’