Pro-abortion vs Pro-choice: Massive outcry in Brazil as 10-year-old rape victim persecuted

Protests have sparked in Brazil after personal details of a 10-year old rape victim were posted online.

The victim's name was published online by an anti-abortion activist, who was looking forward to stopping her from having a termination.

A Brazilian judge has ordered Google, Facebook and Twitter to remove the personal details of the girl from their sites. He has urged the companies to remove the details within 24 hours or will face a fine of 50,000 reais ($9,000) per day.

According to British media coverage, pro-Bolsonaro activist Sara Giromini was the one who released the details of the 10-year-old victim.



Sara Giromini, pro-abortion activist | AFP

Many women in Brazil have taken to streets to protect the 10-year-old girl who was mistreated by religious extremists for trying to legally undergo an abortion after being raped, allegedly by her uncle.

The South American country has strict laws on abortion but the termination is allowed in the cases of rape, when the mother's life is at risk or when the foetus has the birth defect anencephaly which is a rare condition that prevents part of the brain and skull from developing.

Despite having the legal permission for having an abortion, activists against termination surrounded the hospital and began protesting. They called the hospital staff "killers". These activists were dispersed by the military police.

According to pro-choice activists, who are in favour of the abortion, the girl was smuggled into the hospital in the boot of a car. The victim entered the premise by a side door.