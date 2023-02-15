Powerball lottery winner announced: California's Edwin Castro wins the $2.04 billion jackpot

The record-breaking $2.04 billion lottery, the highest in US history, has finally revealed its sole winner. As shared on its Twitter handle, California Lottery officials announced at a news conference on Tuesday (February 14) that Edwin Castro had won the Powerball jackpot and was chosen to receive the $997.6 million payoff in one lump sum. The press conference revealed just the name of the winner and nothing more. As reported by CNN, Castro bought the winning ticket in Altadena, California, in the first few days of November, matching all six drawn numbers.

The disclosure laws in California make it mandatory for a lottery winner's name and other relevant information to be publicly revealed, but with some conditions in place. As reported by USA Today the state laws only allow disclosure of full name, the name and location of the retailer that sold the winning ticket, the date jackpot was won, and the amount.

Edwin Castro from California was revealed to be the winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery, the largest jackpot in history pic.twitter.com/O6BqIv9PTX — Reuters (@Reuters) February 15, 2023

The winner has one year from the draw date to come forward and claim the reward, according to the lottery's administrators. Castro declined to make a public appearance as reported by USA Today.

"As you might imagine, anyone would like to largely remain private. We offer our sincere congratulations on this unbelievable and historic win," California Lottery Director Alva Johnson said at Tuesday's press conference.

The officials then read the lottery winner's written statement, in which he expressed his shock and ecstasy at winning.

History of America's Powerball

The Powerball jackpot, announced in November 2022, was the biggest-ever lottery, beating the US$1.6 billion prize which went unclaimed.

After the announcement of the winning ticket, the service centre that sold the golden ticket received a Powerball bonus of US$1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, according to USA Today. Each ticket is priced at US$2. One in 292.2 million people have a chance of winning the Powerball jackpot.

The multi-state lottery known as Lotto America first ran in 1988, the same year that Powerball debuted. On April 19, 1992, the name of the game and its inaugural drawing were both changed to Powerball.

