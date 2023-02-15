Bruce Springsteen adds 18 cities to 2023 US tour
Bruce Springsteen began his international tour for 2023 on February 1 in Florida. He plans to tour for the entire year.
Good news for Bruce Springsteen's fans as the singer and his band have added 18 cities to their US leg of the scheduled tour. The singer and his E Street band will now also be performing in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The tour will kick off on August 9 in Chicago. It will run through December 8 in San Francisco.
This news comes amid speculation that Bruce Springsteen will only perform at the West Coast festivals. The organisers then also added other cities.
Bruce Springsteen began his international tour for the year on February 1 in Tampa, Florida. It was the band’s first North American show in seven years. The opening night of the tour saw some high-octane performances with a 28-song set. It included fan favourite numbers like Born to Run, Prove it all Night and Wrecking Ball.
Meanwhile, for those who have the tickets and are keen on attending the shows, Bruce is hoping everyone stays healthy and they get to perform according to the schedule after E Street band members – guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrell missed shows in Dallas last weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.