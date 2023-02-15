Bruce Springsteen adds 18 cities to 2023 US tour

Good news for Bruce Springsteen's fans as the singer and his band have added 18 cities to their US leg of the scheduled tour. The singer and his E Street band will now also be performing in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The tour will kick off on August 9 in Chicago. It will run through December 8 in San Francisco.

This news comes amid speculation that Bruce Springsteen will only perform at the West Coast festivals. The organisers then also added other cities.

Bruce Springsteen began his international tour for the year on February 1 in Tampa, Florida. It was the band’s first North American show in seven years. The opening night of the tour saw some high-octane performances with a 28-song set. It included fan favourite numbers like Born to Run, Prove it all Night and Wrecking Ball.