Portugal: Two killed, multiple injured in knife attack at Lisbon Ismaili centre

At least two people were killed and several others were injured after a knife attack at the Ismaili Centre in the capital city of Lisbon, on Tuesday (March 28), said the Portuguese police. According to reports, the two victims were female staff members who worked at the centre, Ismaili community leader Narzim Ahmad told a Portuguese TV channel, SIC.

According to the police statement, an unidentified man carrying a large knife attacked the Shia Muslim centre, just before 11:00 am (local time), on Tuesday. The police were called to the centre where they encountered the suspect and ordered him to surrender, however, he advanced toward them and was “neutralised”, it added.

The attacker has since been taken to the hospital after he was shot by the police and remains in their custody. The police statement also mentioned that several others were injured but no further details were provided. In response to the attack, Prime Minister António Costa said that it was “a criminal act.”

He added, “Everything points to this being an isolated incident”, adding that it was premature to make any interpretation about the crime. The identity of the alleged attacker also remains unknown. The PM also said that an investigation into the attack is underway and it is too soon to speculate on the motive.

The centre was opened in 1998 by Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the world’s Ismailis. The Shia Muslim centre in Lisbon also comprises prayer halls, classrooms, meeting rooms and exhibition spaces.

The Ismaili Muslim community is living in more than 25 countries around the world but Portugal is home to one of the largest in continental Europe with thousands of those belonging to the community living there. Notably, Portugal has not recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades.

(With inputs from agencies)





