Poland bans food imports from Ukraine to ease farmers

The Polish government has decided to ban the import of of grain and other consumables from Ukraine in order to safeguard the Polish agricultural sector, according to the leader of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczyski.

Due to logistical challenges, large amounts of Ukrainian grains—which are less expensive than those produced in the European Union—have ended up staying in Central European nations, lowering their prices and damaging local farmers' sales. This also catapulted into a political problem for the PiS in an election year, as reported by Reuters.

"Today, the government has decided on a regulation that prohibits the entry, importation of grain into Poland, but also dozens of other types of food (from Ukraine)," Kaczyński said during the PiS party convention.

"The list of these goods will be included in the government regulation, and there are goods "from grain to honey products, very, very many things," he added.

"We are and remain unchanged friends and allies of Ukraine. We will support her and we support her. ... But it is the duty of every state, every authority, good authority in any case, to protect the interests of its citizens," Kaczyński said.

Kaczyski claimed that Poland was prepared to start negotiations with Ukraine to resolve the grain dispute and that the Ukrainian side was previously made aware of the Polish government's decisions.

Russia's conflict with Ukraine is to blame for the current situation, said an Associated Press report. The European Union dropped duties on Ukrainian grain to ease its transportation to Africa and the Middle East after Russia blocked conventional export sea routes.

Since then, grain has entered Poland, but much of it hasn't moved on to the Middle East and Northern Africa as planned by the EU, reported the Associated Press.

As the incumbent conservative Law and Justice party seeks a third term in office, the growing resentment of the farmers comes ahead of a fall election. Although surveys indicate it is the most popular party in the nation, it may not have enough support to win a majority in the upcoming parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)