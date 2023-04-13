'Please don't punish him': Kentucky shooter's mother pleads, moments before Police shoots her son down

Police in the US state of Kentucky released audio of anxious emergency calls made during a mass shooting earlier this week that left at least five dead at a bank. The released emergency calls also include a call from shooter's mother.

Eight people, including two policemen, were also wounded in Monday's shooting incident at a Kentucky bank.

Kentucky mass shooting: What did shooter's mother say?

The shooter's mother is heard telling an emergency call respondent that her son "currently has a gun" but "he's a really good kid."

In about 30 minutes of 911 calls released by Louisville police on Wednesday, the shooter's mother says her son is "non-violent" and "doesn't own any guns".

"He has never hurt anyone," she says, adding: "Please don't punish him."

She adds that she received a tip-off from his roommate, who was "very concerned".

"We don't even own guns," she says. "I don't know where he would have gotten a gun."

The gunman's mother asks if she can go to the bank. However, the emergency respondent tells her to stay away because police were already responding to a "dangerous" situation there.

Another included a call from a woman who reportedly hid in a closet during the shooting incident.

Kentucky mass shooting: Other panic calls from the site

In a different 911 call, another woman is heard quietly telling the emergency respondent that she is "in a closet hiding".

"He works with us," she whispers as gunshots are heard in the background.

ALSO WATCH | Kentucky bank shooting: Bodycam video shows police under fire

The gunman, Connor Sturgeon, used a legally purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to kill five colleagues, while live-streaming the attack on Instagram.

His family released a statement late on Tuesday saying they had been addressing his mental health challenges.

Till the end of March, in just three months into 2023, the gun violence in United States has killed about 9,870 people, translating into 114 gun violence-related deaths per day. The statistics also includes the number of individuals who died by suicide due to self-inflicted gun wounds.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE