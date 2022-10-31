Philippines: Tropical storm Nalgae claims lives of 98, president to conduct an aerial inspection 

Severe tropical storm Nalgae has claimed the lives of 98 and injured several with others missing.

The president expressed his grief for the incident.

As per reports, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be flying over the affected areas on Monday (October 31). The aerial inspection will be majorly done of submerged villages near Manila.

As per the country's disaster agency, more than half of the fatalities reported have been recorded from the Bangsamoro. The region has reported 53 deaths and 22 missing as of now. The agency further added that till now 63 have been reported missing while 69 have been claimed to be injured during the instance.

Almost 757.84 million pesos ($13.7 million) was valued for the damage caused by the tropical storm in the Southeast Asian country.

According to media reports, the storm Nalgae is expected to leave the Philippines on Monday (October 31) and is expected to move towards China after causing landfall five times.

The Southeast country suffers from 20 typhoons a year with frequent landslides and floods. One of the recent storms in the country was 'megi' which claimed the lives of nearly 130 people.

