Philippines suspends Manila airport flights as volcano spews ash

Reuters Manila, Philippines Jan 12, 2020, 06.31 PM(IST)

A view of the Taal volcano eruption seen from Tagaytay, Philippines Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Earlier, thousands of residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Philippine airport authority on Sunday suspended flights at Manila's international airport after a volcano in nearby Batangas province spewed a giant plume of ash.

The Taal volcano generated a 1-km (0.6 mile) high ash plume accompanied by rumbling sounds and tremors earlier in the day, indicating increased unrest that could lead to a hazardous eruption in weeks.

Also read: Thousands evacuate as Philippine volcano rumbles

"Flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been temporarily suspended due to the volcanic ash from the eruption of Taal Volcano," the Manila International Airport Authority tweeted.

×

Passengers have been advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for details on flight schedules.