Philippines on frontline of battle for regional peace: President Marcos addresses Australian parliament

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Thursday (Feb 29) that his country was on the frontline of a battle for regional peace. Addressing the Australian parliament in Canberra, President Marcos said that the Philippines found itself on the frontline against actions that undermined regional peace, eroded regional stability, and threatened regional success. He sought support in maritime disputes with China.

"I will not allow any attempt by any foreign power to take even one square inch of our sovereign territory," Marcos said and this statement was met with loud applause in parliament. "The challenges that we face may be formidable, but equally formidable is our resolve. We will not yield," he added.

The president also said that the protection of the South China Sea as a critical global artery was crucial to the preservation of regional peace.

Marcos to attend ASEAN summit next week

Marcos was in Australia on an official visit and would attend a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Melbourne next week. On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the Philippines as a strategic partner, adding that the two countries signed a deal on "enhanced maritime cooperation" and vowed to "collaborate even more closely to promote our shared vision for the region."

"I'm pleased that with our new MoU (memorandum of understanding) on enhanced maritime cooperation, which we have signed today, we'll collaborate even more closely to promote our shared vision for the region, including in civil maritime security, marine environment protection, maritime domain awareness and promoting respect for international law. We'll also continue our maritime cooperative activities as regional partners committed to doing our part to sustain peace and stability in our region," Prime Minister Albanese said.

Marcos, meanwhile, said that defence and security remained a key area of cooperation between Manila and Canberra. "We look forward to amplifying our joint activities and the capacity-building efforts in this regard," he added.

In November last year, Australia and the Philippines began their first joint sea and air patrols in the South China Sea to counter China, which claims the entire sea as its own.

'China naval presence off Philippine coast worrisome'

A day before addressing the Australian parliament, Philippine President Marcos said the presence of Chinese warships off his country's coast was worrisome. "It's worrisome. "Previously, only the China Coast Guard was operating in our area. Now their navy has joined in, along with fishing boats. So the situation is changing," Marcos told reporters as he departed for Australia.