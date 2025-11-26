WION can not independently verify the authenticity of the videos circulating on social media

After a bomb blast outside Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters' gate in Peshawar on Monday (Nov 24), a series of videos have been circulated on the internet showing the sequence of events in the incident. From the first image of the attacker to the blast to the aftermath, everything has been captured in multiple CCTV footages which have been circulating online. WION can not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

In the footage that captured the suicide bomber, the man was seen wearing a black woollen cap and a brown shawl. He was wearing a white kurta and pants and was seen hiding near the wall of the headquarters. The footage was taken on November 24, 2025.

The third footage showed the exact moment of the blast outside the gate of the headquarters. Vehicles and people were seen running cluelessly. A man walking just ahead of the bomber was injured as he was seen falling on the ground, grabbing his neck and back.

In other videos, injured people were seen running for their lives after the blasts. Meanwhile, the bomber was allegedly seen running after the blast to escape police. But in another video, he was shot dead, as claimed by people sharing the footage.

The incident happened around 8 in the morning on a busy road after three suicide bombers attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters. The attacker detonated a homemade bomb at the main gate, while two others were killed in counterfiring by Peshawar Police.

City Police Chief Mian Saeed said, “Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” Dawn reported. The explosion was so loud that several residents claimed on social media to have heard a blast-like noise coming from the FC headquarters.

"Two suicide explosions took place inside the FC headquarters, one at the main gate and the other near the motorcycle stand located within the premises," Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed told news agency AFP.