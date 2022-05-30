Paul Pelosi, husband of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrested for drunk driving

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday night for allegedly driving under the influence.He was detained in Napa County, California, at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of.08 or above.

He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the report said.Pelosi’s bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors, records showed.

Other information was not readily accessible. Officer Andrew Barclay of the California Highway Patrol said more information would be given later Sunday.

"The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter that occurred while she was on the East Coast," Drew Hammill, Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson, told The Associated Press.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the graduating address at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

TMZ was the first to report on Pelosi's detention.

Since 1963, Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.