Papua New Guinea's foreign minister resigns amid controversy over coronation trip splurging

Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said on Friday (May 12) that he was resigning from the post amid the controversy over the cost and size of the country's delegation to the coronation of King Charles III in London on May 6. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, local media has been running hot with insults and criticism of the cost of travel of the 30-member delegation, with many saying the money would have been better spent on hospitals.

In a statement on Friday, Tkatchenko said, "I have stood aside as the foreign minister after consulting the prime minister. I want to make sure the recent events do not interfere with the official visits and summits we are going to have with all the World Leaders in the coming weeks. I also want to ensure the truth of this matter is cleared and the misinformation and lies are corrected."

Prime Minister James Marape would take over the role of foreign minister. The TikTok video which angered Papua residents Justin Tkatchenko stepped down from the foreign minister's post after his daughter Savannah, who accompanied him to the coronation, posted a flashy TikTok video of the trip. The video, which now stands deleted, angered residents of Papua New Guinea where 40% of the people live in poverty.

In the video, Savannah filmed her visit to luxury fashion stores in Singapore and her meal in the "stunning" first-class lounge on her way to London.

Earlier, Tkatchenko lashed out at his critics by calling them "primitive animals" with "nothing better to do." He faced severe backlash for his comments and later apologised. Speaking to Australian broadcaster ABC last Wednesday, he said, "My daughter now is totally devastated. She is traumatised by some of the most ridiculous and useless comments that I've seen."

Prime Minister Marape, meanwhile, acknowledged that Tkatchenko stepped down as the foreign minister in the face of "public uproar" over the video and a "poor choice of words." In a statement, Marape said, "I want to commend the minister for putting the interest of the country ahead of his own."

The prime minister also said that he wanted to apologise to Tkatchenko's family, especially Savannah for what he called "the traumatic experience over the last couple of days".

"No woman deserves to be treated the way Savannah was treated over the last few days," he said.

Tkatchenko's resignation came just days before United States President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are due to visit Papua New Guinea. Tkatchenko, who had been closely involved in American negotiations, said that Biden would sign a defence pact with his country.

However, following his resignation, Prime Minister Marape said he would take over supervision of preparations for the arrival of Biden, Modi and more than a dozen Pacific island leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)

