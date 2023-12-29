Papua New Guinea PM thanks PM Modi for assistance in the aftermath of volcanic eruption

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape has extended his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for India's swift and generous response to the urgent plea for assistance following the recent volcanic eruption of Mt Ulawun in the country's West New Britain province.

Addressing the dire aftermath of the volcanic eruption that forced the evacuation of over 26,000 people, Prime Minister Marape stated, “I thank Prime Minister Modi for the generous help, within a short period of time, as soon as he received my request for assistance. This reflects India’s commitment to supporting relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in West New Britain, and echoes the sentiments of friendship and partnership.”

India's response included a relief package of US$1 million, comprising essential items such as tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, and water storage tanks. This aid is aimed at addressing the immediate needs of those displaced by the volcanic eruption.

“In a powerful display of solidarity and a firm commitment to humanitarian aid, India promptly dispatched a dedicated charter flight laden with essential relief supplies to aid the people of West New Britain in coping with the aftermath of the volcanic eruption,” Prime Minister Marape remarked.

The relief, handed over by Indian High Commission First Secretary Ravindra Nath to Oil Palm Minister and Nakanai MP, Francis Maneke, at Jackson International Airport, also includes a medical aid payload with essential medicines, surgical items, sanitary pads, rapid antigen test kits, pregnancy test kits, mosquito repellents, and baby food.

India's assistance marks another instance of unwavering support, as the nation had previously stood by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis, including the earthquake in 2018 and the volcanic eruption in 2019.