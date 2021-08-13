Over 9,000 anti-Asian incidents reported in US since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Despite months of political and social action, the number of anti-Asian incidents documented in the United States so far this year is poised to surpass last year, according to a new report released Thursday.

Between March 19, 2020, and June this year, Stop AAPI Hate, a nationwide coalition that became the authority on gathering statistics on racially motivated assaults connected to the epidemic, received 9,081 incident reports.

Last year, there were 4,548 of them, and this year there are 4,533.

People of Asian and Pacific Islander ancestry have been viewed as scapegoats purely because of their race since the coronavirus was first detected in China.

Physical attacks against Asian Americans in the United States increased from 10.8% of all incidences in 2020 to 16.6% in 2021.

The bulk of the instances described in the study occurred in public, on public streets and in businesses.

In comparison to 2020, when seniors reported 6.5 per cent of all events, an increasing number of people aged 60 and over reported hate incidents in 2021, accounting for 7.2 per cent of all incidents.

