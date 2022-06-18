'Orgy at a military barracks': British paratroopers banned from Nato deployment

Hundreds of British soldiers have been barred from serving in the Balkans after footage of an orgy at a military base surfaced.General Sir Patrick Sanders, the army's commander, reportedly wrote to military commanders, stating that deploying the soldiers overseas would "risk the mission or the reputation of the British army."

According to The Times, the troops from the 3rd Battalion Parachute Regiment will not receive a medal or additional pay since they "fell short of what we all expect of our army."

The Royal Military Police launched an investigation into eight paratroopers earlier this month after they were caught on camera enjoying a consensual orgy with a woman at Merville barracks in Colchester, Essex.

Despite the fact that military police determined no crime had been committed, Sanders claimed the conduct may have been seen as "demeaning women" and that it violated army ideals and standards, according to the New York Times, which obtained a copy of the letter.



According to the newspaper, the woman was smuggled into the barracks as many as 31 times in five months. The event occurred after a number of previous incidents of improper behaviour during an exercise in North Macedonia in May, when members of 3 Para, as well as soldiers from other battalions, were accused of "unprofessional behaviour" during the drill.

The yearly deployment to the Balkans is for a 10-day drill with Nato partners, but troops usually stay for longer. More than 400 paratroopers will deploy to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, but they will be denied a medal and additional money that they are accustomed to receiving for overseas service.

