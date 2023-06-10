Organisers deflate giant rubber duck in Hong Kong just one day after unveiling to public

Just a day after two giant rubber ducks were unveiled to the public in Hong Kong, one had to be deflated to the disappointment of residents. This move was taken in order to protect it from the scorching heat.

The art installation by Dutch artist Forentijn Hofman, featuring twin 18-metre (59-feet) inflatable ducks, was revealed to the crowd on Friday (June 9). The 'Double Ducks' were scheduled to float in the harbour for two weeks. However, one of them was deflated at around 1 pm on Saturday.

The exhibition came 10 years after one of Hofman's air-filled birds first visited the city. The artist said that this new creation would bring 'double luck'.

However, explaining the reason behind the deflation, the organisers said that the move was intentional as the soaring temperature in the city had stretched the rubber material of the duck, which is why the precautionary measure was taken.

The organisers further added that the deflated duck will undergo repairs while the other bird will continue to be displayed as planned.

The "rubber duck skin had become strained because the hot weather has caused air pressure to rise", the organisers said in a statement. Artwork first made headlines in the year 2013 The twin 18-metre-tall (59-feet) sculptures by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman are a part of his Rubber Duck series that made its debut in the year 2007 and has since then made appearances in major cities.

The famous artwork previously became the talk of the town in Hong Kong after it drew huge crowds for accidental deflations. It had shrunk to a flat disk next to a ferry pier in the year 2013.

Hofman, while releasing them onto the water in the city, jokingly said that the two ducks "took a bath this morning".

"In a world where we suffered from a pandemic, wars and political situations, I think it is the moment to bring back the double luck," he said.

"I think it's very good to have the duck back after 10 years because it is simple happiness, especially after the pandemic," one admirer named Vivian told AFP.

"It's a form of flashback," said 32-year-old bank employee Zenj. "I think it brings luck."

(With inputs from agencies)