Ontario to drop most mask mandates on March 21

On March 21, the majority of mask laws in Ontario would be repealed, including those in stores and restaurants, as well as in all elementary and secondary schools.

The announcement, which is due on Wednesday, marks another step in the province's efforts to get back to normal as soon as possible after the COVID-19 pandemic lasted two years.

The move will be announced at 11 a.m. at Queen's Park by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, according to people familiar with the situation.

Because of existing trends, such as decreasing hospitalisation and ICU rates, as well as booster shot use, the shift is possible.

On the other hand, Moore, on the other hand, said last week that masking in hospitals, nursing homes, and public transportation would likely continue, and that people with other risk factors should continue to wear face masks.

Despite the fact that a new sub-variant has emerged that is more contagious than Omicron, hospitalizations have not increased as a result.

Moore has warned that case loads are likely to be ten times higher than the limited PCR testing suggests, implying that Tuesday's case count of 1,208 is probably closer to 20,000.

