Published: May 14, 2025, 10:59 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 10:59 IST

Story highlights US president has been receiving 'gifts' and he loves the attention he's getting. And now, as he faces some backlash, he's has turned it around made it a part of 'Make America Great Again'. World

Show Full Article

US' Mr President has been receiving 'gifts' and he loves the attention he's getting. And now, as he faces some backlash, he's has turned it around made it a part of 'Make America Great Again'. He says it's a gift for the nation. We are referring to Boeing 747 presented to US by Qatar.

Donald Trump took to his social media account to write, "The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME!"

He added, "It is a gift from a Nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive."

While Trump celebrated the gesture, like it was for him alone, he has now resorted to calling to aircraft-maker Beoing for the delay in its delivery and also has twisted the narrative by calling it a gift for the people for America. That's not it, he also wrote, "Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Boasting about his wise move, he wrote, "Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The gift hasn't arrived yet, but has been quite a topic of discussion.